FACT CHECK: Video Claiming To Show Warship Under Attack From Houthis Is Actually 2016 Weapons Test

A post shared on social media purportedly shows a US warship under attack from missile strikes from the Houthi rebels within Yemen.

It appears that the American warship received several strikes from Yemeni drones and ballistic missiles in the Red Sea. It was completely destroyed. #Yemen #America #Israel 🕺🏻⚰️🔥🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/PGT6ouaLi7 — منذر 🔻 𓂆 (@Munther87OMN) January 11, 2024

Verdict: False

The claim is inaccurate. The video is from 2016.

Fact Check:

China has stepped in to persuade Iran to rein in the Houthis’ attacks on commercial ships in the Red Sea, Reuters reported. During a trade meeting between Beijing and Tehran China expressed concerns that the conflict could impact their business with Iran.

A post shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, purports to share video of a Houthi attack on an American vessel. The video shows several strikes on a ship.

The caption reads, “It appears that the American warship received several strikes from Yemeni drones and ballistic missiles in the Red Sea. It was completely destroyed. #Yemen #America #Israel.”

The claim is inaccurate. The Daily Mail reported on the incident back in 2016. The USS Thach was used during a military exercise to test weapons. The report claims that the ship was bombarded from the air land and sea for 12 hours before it sank in the Pacific ocean. The US, Canada, Australia, and the Republic of Korea all participated in the exercise.

A video of the incident was uploaded to YouTube in 2016. The description of the video also claims that the strikes were part of a military exercise. (Did Times Square Billboards Call Ceasefire Anti-Semitic?)

This is not the first time misinformation was shared online. Check Your Fact debunked a claim Saudi Arabia and Qatar supported strikes on Houthis.