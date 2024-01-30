FACT CHECK: Did The International Court Of Justice Rule That Israel Committed Genocide?

A post shared on social media purports The International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruled Israel is committing genocide in Gaza.

🚨 BREAKING South Africa won the case at the ICJ, and Israel is an officially genocidal state according to the world’s highest court of justice.

Verdict: False

The claim is inaccurate. The court called on Israel to prevent acts of genocide.

A post shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, purports the ICJ has ruled in favor of South Africa in a case against Israel. The post shares a video of ICJ President Joan E. Donoghue reading a document in a microphone.

The caption reads, “South Africa won the case at the ICJ, and Israel is an officially genocidal state according to the world’s highest court of justice.”

The claim is inaccurate. The court did order Israel to take action to prevent acts of genocide, according to experts asked by the Atlantic Council. The court did not call for a cease-fire. Israel has been required to submit a report in a month that explains the steps taken to honor the demands of the court. The court also rejected Israel’s request to throw the case out.

The Guardian reported South Africa brought a case alleging that Israel is committing “grave violence and genocidal acts.” According to the outlet, a ruling is years off. (RELATED: Did Times Square Billboards Call Ceasefire Anti-Semitic?)

