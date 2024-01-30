FACT CHECK: No Evidence Of Newly Released Footage Of Jeffrey Epstein’s Jail Cell

A post shared on Instagram claims footage of late financier Jeffrey Epstein’s jail cell has been discovered, proving that multiple celebrities played a role in his death.

Verdict: False

There is no evidence for this claim. The security footage of Epstein’s cell was lost in 2020.

Convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell is writing a tell-all memoir in jail to combat “misinformation” regarding her ties to Epstein, according to New York Post. The 62-year-old is currently serving a 20 year sentence for her role in grooming and recruiting underage girls for Epstein, Sky News reported.

An Instagram post claims footage of Epstein’s jail cell has resurfaced and provides “concrete evidence” of multiple celebrities playing a role in his death.

“The long-awaited video from Epstein’s first jail cell, which mysteriously went missng, has resurfaced! This jaw-dropping footage provides concrete evidence that Bill Clinton, Prince Andrew, Bill Gates, Oprah, Rotschild and many more played a significant role in the incident, orchestrating it to protect their own interests!” the caption reads. “Prepare yourself for the full truth by watching the unedited video on JEFFREY EPSTEIN EXPOSE Telegram channel.”

The claim was posted by an account called National News USA, which appears to post other conspiracy theories. The link in the account’s bio leads to Telegram channels for information on Edward Snowden, Alina Habba and “Laboratory of Secrets.” There’s nothing related to Epstein listed.



Security video of the outside of Epstein’s cell taken at the time of his suicide was lost, according to a 2020 ABC News article. There are no credible news reports about the footage resurfacing. (RELATED: Tunnel Located In Brooklyn Is Not Less Than A Mile From Epstein’s Former Residence)



The Federal Bureau of Prisons could not verify whether or not the claim was accurate in an email to Check Your Fact, but referenced the Freedom of Information Act records available on its website.