FACT CHECK: Video Of U.S. Troops In Washington D.C. Is From 2021

A video shared on X, formerly Twitter, claims to show members of the U.S. Army currently deployed in Washington, D.C., amid the purported threat of “civil war.”

AMERICAN CIVIL WAR – The US Army is deployed around the White House Protecting the American President from…the Americans. Do they know that civil war is coming?

Are they deliberately fueling a civil war

in order to enact strict laws? pic.twitter.com/Vp97Ag1vHU — Eatlovepray2 (@Eatlovepray22) January 27, 2024

Verdict: False

The video, shared on YouTube by MSNBC, shows troops deployed in Washington, D.C., ahead of then-President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration in 2021.

Fact Check:

“AMERICAN CIVIL WAR – The U.S. Army is deployed around the White House Protecting the American President from…the Americans. Do they know that civil war is coming? Are they deliberately fueling a civil war in order to enact strict laws?” the video’s caption purports. The video, which was originally shared on TikTok, has garnered over 20,000 views as of writing.

The video is not recent, however. The video, shared on YouTube by MSNBC, shows troops deployed in Washington, D.C., ahead of then-President-elect Biden’s inauguration in 2021.

“There are more U.S. troops in Washington than in Afghanistan and Iraq combined with new threats of extremist violence ahead of the inauguration. NBC’s Ken Dilanian and Tom Costello join Stephanie Ruhle to break down what we can expect in the coming week,” the video’s description reads. According to its description, the segment aired on MSNBC on Jan. 14, 2021.

Likewise, the X video has not been featured in any recent credible news reports about Biden. In fact, the opposite is true. Misbar also debunked the clip, labeling it as false. In addition, the X clip neither appears on the White House’s website nor its verified social media accounts. The U.S. Army also has not publicly commented on the clip.

Furthermore, Biden has not re-shared the clip to his personal or government X accounts. (RELATED: Did Biden Change The State Of The Union Address From Summer To March?)

The clip appears to have been circulating online in relation to an ongoing dispute between the Biden administration and Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott over immigration at the U.S-Souther Border.

Check Your Fact has contacted the U.S. Army and the White House for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.