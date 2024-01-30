FACT CHECK: Did The WEF Declare That “Disease X” Will Be Leaked In 2025?

A post shared on Facebook claims the World Economic Forum (WEF) purportedly declared that “Disease X” will be leaked in 2025.

Verdict: False

The claim is false and stems from a Jan. 23 article published on “The People’s Voice,” a website that is known for spreading “fake news.”

Fact Check:

Global leaders and business executives discussed a variety of topics, including the Middle East, artificial intelligence, and the economy, at the WEF’s recent annual meeting in Davos, according to Reuters. Three thousand participants attended the 54th annual event, the outlet reported.

“The World Economic Forum (WEF) has declared that ‘Disease X’ will be unleashed onto the public by the year 2025 – and the consequences will be devastating for humanity,” the Facebook post, which includes a link to an article published on the website Planet Today, reads.

The claim is false and originally stems from a Jan. 23 article published on “The People’s Voice,” a website that is known for spreading “fake news.” A “Liability Disclaimer” included on the site’s “Terms of Use” page indicates it “makes no representations about the suitability, reliability, availability, timeliness, and accuracy of the information, software, products, services and related graphics contained on the site for any purpose.”

The site, which has previously been known as “NewsPunch” and “YourNewsWire,” is described as “one of the most well-known purveyors of fake news online,” according to a 2019 article from Mashable. (RELATED: No, Klaus Schwab Did Not Admit ‘Political Revolution’ Is Destroying His ‘Great Reset’ Agenda)

The article mentions the WEF’s recent annual meeting held in Davos, which featured a panel discussion on “Disease X.” According to the World Health Organization (WHO), “Disease X” represents an “unknown pathogen that could cause a serious international epidemic.” The WHO originally included “Disease X” in its list of potential epidemics in 2017.

In addition, The People’s Voice cited an article from The Mirror, claiming the U.K.-based outlet reported that “Disease X” would emerge in 2025. While The Mirror made no such claim about “Disease X” emerging in 2025, the outlet did report that the disease is expected to be 20 times deadlier than COVID-19.

Check Your Fact has contacted the WEF for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.