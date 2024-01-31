FACT CHECK: Is Lia Thomas Leaving The US For A “More Tolerant Country”?

A post shared on social media purports transgender swimmer Lia Thomas is leaving the US for a “more tolerant country.”

Verdict: False

The claim is inaccurate.

Fact Check:

The surf brand Rip Curl is facing backlash in Australia after they used a transgender surfer to promote women’s surfing, The Daily Mail reported. The brand is removing the promotions featuring trans woman Sasha Lowerson from their social media accounts. Surfer Bethany Hamilton recently stated that “male-bodied athletes should not be competing in female sports.”

A post shared on Facebook claims Thomas is leaving the U.S. The post shares the information in text on a blue and pink background.

The post reads, “Lia Thomas Says She’s Leaving the US for a ‘More Tolerant Country.'” The post also references a link the posters shared in the comments.

The article’s title reads the same and goes on to say, “former NCAA swimmer Lia Thomas has decided to leave the United States, expressing frustration with the pervasive hostility she encounters.”

The claim is false. The claim appeared in an article from a website called the Lich News. The report also appeared on the satirical website the Dunning-Kruger Times.

The about section of the website self identifies as parody. The disclaimer reads, “Dunning-Kruger-Times.com is a subsidiary of the ‘America’s Last Line of Defense’ network of parody, satire, and tomfoolery.” (Did Times Square Billboards Call Ceasefire Anti-Semitic?)

