FACT CHECK: Video Of Convoy Is From 2022, Not Of Current Texas Protests

A post shared on social media purportedly shows a video of protesters heading to the Texas Mexico border.

The claim is inaccurate. The video is from 2022.

President Joe Biden has promised to immediately shut down the southern border if Congress gives him the power, CNN reported. The White House is seeking to give military support to Ukraine and Israel in exchange for border security measures.

A post shared on Facebook purportedly shows a stretch of protesters in Texas. The video claims the line of protesters is 20 miles long.

The text overlay reads, “Thank you Texas Convoy, over 20 miles long now.”

The caption reads, “Trucker convoy rolling into Texas to help with securing the border.”