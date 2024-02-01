FACT CHECK: Video Of Convoy Is From 2022, Not Of Current Texas Protests
A post shared on social media purportedly shows a video of protesters heading to the Texas Mexico border.
Verdict: False
The claim is inaccurate. The video is from 2022.
President Joe Biden has promised to immediately shut down the southern border if Congress gives him the power, CNN reported. The White House is seeking to give military support to Ukraine and Israel in exchange for border security measures.
A post shared on Facebook purportedly shows a stretch of protesters in Texas. The video claims the line of protesters is 20 miles long.
The text overlay reads, “Thank you Texas Convoy, over 20 miles long now.”
The caption reads, “Trucker convoy rolling into Texas to help with securing the border.”
The claim is inaccurate. The video dates back to Feb. 2022. The protest at the time was related to the Covid-19 restrictions, according to Business Insider. At the time reports indicate that a trucker convoy was heading from California to Washington DC to protest the restrictions related to the pandemic. (Did Times Square Billboards Call Ceasefire Anti-Semitic?)
@knicolejenae #thepeoplesconvoy #texas #truckersconvoy ♬ Back In Black – AC/DC
Recently, a protest convoy has been formed to protest the Federal government border policy, Fox News reported. The Hill reported that the group called “Take Our Border Back” has planned a protest that will drive across the country and has planned Texas rallies in early February. The group describes themselves as “God’s Army” claiming they want to send a message to President Joe Biden.
