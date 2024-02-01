FACT CHECK: No, Elon Musk Did Not Admit To Being A Pedophile

A post shared on social media purports X CEO Elon Musk posted that he is a pedophile.

Verdict: False

The post is a fabrication. No such tweet existed on Musk’s official account.

Fact Check:

A Delaware Judge has voided Musk’s $56 million pay package from Tesla in a lawsuit filed by shareholder Richard Tornetta, CNBC News reported. The court ruled the company failed to prove “that the compensation plan was fair.”

A post shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, purports that Musk responded to a comment defending him from insinuations that he is a pedophile by saying that he is one. The post purports to share a screenshot of the alleged interaction.

The posts read in part, “Hi @elonmusk, this account is evading permanent ban. Their previous account was @junlper and they engaged in platform manipulation and spread a hoax that you’re a pedophile.” To which Musk allegedly responded, “That was no hoax. I am a pedophile.”

The post is fabricated. Snopes reported the other posts are real. However, Musk’s comment is fake. There is no record of the post on his authentic Twitter account.

There is no record of this post on the deleted tweet tracker, PolitiTweet. The account also features discrepancies with Musk’s real account; Musk’s account has a subscribe button, not a follow button. (RELATED: Did Times Square Billboards Call Ceasefire Anti-Semitic?)

