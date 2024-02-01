FACT CHECK: No, This Image Does Not Show A Projection Of A Hindu God Onto The World’s Tallest Building

A photo shared on Facebook allegedly shows a projection of Hindu god Lord Ram onto Dubai’s Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building.

Verdict: False

The photo has been digitally altered. It was originally posted to a travel blog in 2019 and did not show any projection.

Fact Check:

The Burj Khalifa, standing at 2,716 feet and 6 inches, could soon lose its status as world’s tallest building, according to Guinness World Records. The Jeddah Tower in Saudi Arabia is expected to be over 3,280 feet tall upon completion, New York Post reported.

A photo appears to show the Burj Khalifa lit up during nighttime as a projection of a Lord Ram can be seen. In the photo, he is depicted with blue skin and orange clothing.

“Jay shree Ram @ Burj Khalifa, Dubai…..” the caption reads.

This image is digitally altered, however. There are no credible news reports about the projection. A reverse image search only shows the image posted to social media sites such as Instagram, X and Facebook.

The original image was posted to a travel blog in 2019 and does not show the projection. (RELATED: X Video Falsely Claims Canadian Government Is Banning Hindu Nationalist Group)



Misspelled in the caption, the phrase “Jai Shri Ram” translates to “hail Lord Ram” or “victory to Lord Ram,” according to BBC. Hundreds of Indians gathered in New York City’s Time Square to say the chant, celebrating the opening of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the Hindustan Times reported.

Check Your Fact has reached out to a Burj Khalifa spokesperson and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.