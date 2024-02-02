FACT CHECK: Did Elon Musk Say He ‘F***ing Hates’ Community Notes In A BBC Interview?

A post shared on X, formerly Twitter, claims X CEO Elon Musk said that he “fucking hates” X’s Community Notes in a BBC interview.

BREAKING: Elon Musk in BBC interview says he “fucking hates” community notes, says it makes him and his cohorts “look stupid” — Era 404 🏴🚩 (@ERA404MUSIC) January 31, 2024

Verdict: False

No such interview exists. Although the post says “breaking,” Musk’s most recent interview with BBC dates back to April 2023.

Fact Check:

Musk’s $56 million Tesla compensation package has been voided by a Delaware judge, according to CNBC. Although Elon Musk spent most of 2023 as the richest person in the world, above Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, the loss of this package could put that status in jeopardy, as Musk is not paid a salary from Tesla, Business Insider reported.

An X post claims that Musk has said that he hates X’s Community Notes feature for the way it makes him and others look.

Musk did not actually say this, however. There are no credible news reports about Musk making this statement. (RELATED: No, Elon Musk Did Not Admit To Being A Pedophile)

No such interview can be found on BBC’s YouTube. Although the post says “breaking,” Musk’s most recent BBC interview dates back to April 2023. The interview involved Musk discussing the difficulties of running X. A transcript of the interview shows that Musk found Community Notes to be “very effective” and the “batting average” is “extremely high.”

Check Your Fact has reached out to spokespeople for BBC and X and will update this piece accordingly if one is received from either source.