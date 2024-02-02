FACT CHECK: X Video Falsely Claims To Show Maldivian President Being Assaulted

A video shared on X, formerly Twitter, purports to show Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu allegedly being assaulted in Parliament.

Verdict: False

The original video, also shared on X, shows two Maldivian members of Parliament, not Muizzu, involved in a physical altercation.

Fact Check:

Muizzu may soon face impeachment due to his anti-India stance, according to the Times Of India. Thirty-four members of Parliament have signed a motion to oust Muizzu, the outlet reported.

“Maldivian President Mohammed Mujhuzzu [sic] was thrashed in Parliament,” the X post’s caption reads in part. The video included in the post, viewed nearly 500 times, features an altercation between two men where one appears to kneel on the other’s neck before a nearby group intervenes.

The claim is false, however. The original video, also shared on X, shows two Maldivian members of Parliament, not Muizzu, involved in a physical altercation.

“[Maldivian Democratic Party] parliament member [Ahmed Easa] is seen kneeling on MP Shaheem [Abdul Hakeem]’s neck while he struggles to breathe. This was a deliberate attempt to hurt Shaheem. He could have died,” the video’s caption reads.

MDP’s parliament member @MPahmedeasa is seen kneeling on MP Shaheem’s neck while he struggles to breathe. This was a deliberate attempt to hurt Shaheem. He could have died. MP Esa has a long history of violence. His ex wife even filed a complaint against him for domestic abuse… pic.twitter.com/ZciGoGtIKn — Malsha (@malshasharyf) January 28, 2024

The altercation between the two members of Parliament occurred as a result of the opposition party’s refusal to approve four new cabinet members, according to a report from Al Jazeera. Abdul Hakeem and another member of Parliament sustained minor injuries during the incident, SunOnline indicated.

Likewise, there are no credible news reports indicating Muizzu was allegedly assaulted in Parliament. In fact, the opposite is true. Boom Live, The Quint, and Newsmeter all labeled the claim made via the X video as false. (RELATED: No, This Image Does Not Show A Projection Of A Hindu God Onto The World’s Tallest Building)

In addition, the claim is neither repeated on the official website of the Maldivian President’s Office nor on its verified social media accounts.

Check Your Fact has contacted the Maldivian President’s Office for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.