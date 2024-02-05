FACT CHECK: No, The WHO Has Not Unveiled A ‘Global Police Force’

A post shared on Facebook claims the World Health Organization (WHO) has purportedly unveiled a “Global Police Force.”

Verdict: False

The claim is false and stems from a Jan. 18 article published on “The People’s Voice,” a website that is known for spreading “fake news.” A WHO spokesperson denied the claim’s validity in an email to Check Your Fact.

Fact Check:

The WHO has estimated that new cancer cases will increase 77% by 2050, according to CBS News. The statistic is derived from a recent report from the organization surveying 115 countries, the outlet reported.

“WHO Unveils ‘Global Police Force’ To Arrest Citizens Who Post Independent Media Online,” the Facebook post purports.

The claim is false and stems from a Jan. 18 article published on “The People’s Voice,” a website that is known for spreading “fake news.” A “Liability Disclaimer” included on the site’s “Terms of Use” page indicates it “makes no representations about the suitability, reliability, availability, timeliness, and accuracy of the information, software, products, services and related graphics contained on the site for any purpose.”

The site, which has previously been known as “NewsPunch” and “YourNewsWire,” is described as “one of the most well-known purveyors of fake news online,” according to a 2019 article from Mashable. (RELATED: No, The WEF Has Not Declared A War On Coffee Due To Carbon Emissions)

The article includes multiple videos of WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus speaking at the World Economic Forum (WEF) ‘s 2024 meeting in Davos, Switzerland. The article claims Ghebreyesus discussed “Disease X” and the adoption of the WHO’s legally binding Pandemic Agreement, which would “grant the WHO unprecedented control over sovereign nations – allowing them to outlaw free speech and imprison citizens for sharing so-called ‘misinformation’ online.”

A video shared on YouTube by The Associated Press shows Ghebreyesus did, in fact, discuss “Disease X” at this year’s WEF meeting. A review of the WHO’s Pandemic Agreement does not mention the unveiling of a “Global Police Force,” however.

Likewise, Check Your Fact found no credible news reports to support the claim. In fact, the opposite is true. Lead Stories also debunked the claim, labeling it as false. Furthermore, the WHO has not publicly commented on the claim.

A WHO spokesperson denied the claim’s validity in an email to Check Your Fact.

“The World Health Organization leads and champions global efforts to achieve better health for all. By connecting countries, people and partners, we strive to give everyone, everywhere an equal chance at a safe and healthy life. We have nothing to do with police forces or arrests. That claim is patently false,” the spokesperson said.