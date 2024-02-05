FACT CHECK: No, Taylor Swift Did Not Attack Trump In Recent Post

A post shared on social media purportedly shows a screenshot of a post from Taylor Swift attacking former President Donald Trump. Considering more than half of her fans are 15 and younger, and the remaining fans, well, most of them don’t understand what it is to vote. So, there’s really nothing to worry about here. And Joe’s doing enough to screw it up himself without any help. https://t.co/heEsLWpUJL — Jeff Christian (@cjchristian00) January 29, 2024

Verdict: False

The claim is inaccurate. The image is fabricated.

Fact Check:

The election subversion case against Trump has been postponed by a federal judge, CNN reported. The March 4 court date has been moved as arguments of immunity are reviewed.

A post shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, purports Swift made a post that attacks Trump. The X post appears to share a screenshot of the alleged post. The alleged post reads, “We love each other. And I don’t mean me and Travis. That’s a real quote from Trump about him and dictator of China. Wake up people, the man is literally every anti-American dictator’s side b***.”

The caption reads in part, “Considering more than half of her fans are 15 and younger, and the remaining fans, well, most of them don’t understand what it is to vote. So, there’s really nothing to worry about here. And Joe’s doing enough to screw it up himself without any help.”

The claim is inaccurate. The bottom corner features a parody label and appears to have stemmed from a parody Twitter account. The account’s bio has a disclaimer that reads, “Most of the images we share are parodies.” (RELATED: Did Times Square Billboards Call Ceasefire Anti-Semitic?)

Swift has criticized Trump in the past on twitter. During the 2020 election she wrote, “‘When the looting starts the shooting starts’??? We will vote you out in November. @realdonaldtrump.”