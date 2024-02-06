FACT CHECK: Did Greg Abbott Say Biden Should Learn From Putin?

A post shared on social media purports to show an interview in which Texas Governor Greg Abbott said President Joe Biden needs to learn from Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Verdict: False

The claim is inaccurate. The video has been altered.

Fact Check:

House Speaker Mike Johnson stated the new $118 billion Senate bill for border security and foreign aid is “dead on arrival,” Fox News reported. The bill offers $20 billion to secure the border and the bill also includes $60 billion for Ukraine and $14 billion for Israel, which the Speaker said is “even worse than we expected.”

A post shared on Facebook purports Abbott said Biden should learn from Putin. The video appears to share a Fox News interview where he makes the alleged statement.

“If only President had been dealing with real internal problems and not trying to play with Putin, from whom he needs to learn how to work for national interests, then everything would have been different,” he allegedly said offscreen. “He needs to follow immigration laws.”

The video is altered. In the original interview Abbott makes no mention of Putin. (Did Times Square Billboards Call Ceasefire Anti-Semitic?)

Abbott was discussing the border crisis and argued that Biden removed several of the policies that former President Donald Trump had put in place that would have helped to curb the recent influx. At no point did Abbott suggest adopting any policies from Russia.

