FACT CHECK: Image Of Helicopters Landing Is From Training Exercise, Not An Arrest At The Capitol

A post shared on social media purportedly shows an image of several helicopters landing near the Capitol building in order to execute an arrest. MILITARY IS LANDING FOR THE FIRST TIME IN HISTORY AT THE UNITED STATES CONGRESS TO MAKE ARRESTS pic.twitter.com/FUcKowqFXx — Florentin Patriota Q (@Florenpatriotaq) January 23, 2024

Verdict: False

The claim is inaccurate.

Fact Check:

The House of Representatives will vote on a resolution to impeach Homeland Secretary Alejandro Mayorkasm, NBC News reported. President Joe Biden is expected to make a statement denouncing the impeachment effort.

A post shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, purports helicopters were used during an arrest near the capital. The photo shows three helicopters flying very low. The caption reads, “MILITARY IS LANDING FOR THE FIRST TIME IN HISTORY AT THE UNITED STATES CONGRESS TO MAKE ARRESTS.”

The claim is inaccurate. The image is of a recent training exercise at the National Mall. The Capitol Police posted about the exercise and on their X account the training was finished. There was no report from the Capitol Police that there was an arrest. The Department of Defense also did not mention in their press releases that there were any arrests during this event.

A video was taken from a different angle of the event. The upload also identifies the occurrence as an exercise. The caption reads, “Witness an awe-inspiring helicopter exercise taking place at the iconic US Capitol building.” (RELATED: Did Times Square Billboards Call Ceasefire Anti-Semitic?)