FACT CHECK: Video Claims To Show Texas Farmers Protesting About The Border Crisis

A video shared on Facebook claims to show Texas farmers protesting against the border crisis.



Verdict: False

The video is from Germany, not Texas. It has nothing to do with the southern border crisis.

Fact Check:

Eagle Pass residents have become frustrated by the standoff at the border between Texas and the federal government, according to ABC News.

Social media users are sharing a video of tractors, claiming it shows Texas farmers. One user wrote, “US Farmers at the Border. NOT European Farmers for a change but American ones out supporting Texas & their efforts to stop the Southern Border Invasion.”

However, this video is not from Texas. Through a reverse image search, Check Your Fact found that the video was taken in Germany, not Texas. Through a reverse image search, Check Your Fact found a video from Silvano Trotta, a French videographer. He posted the video to X on Jan. 19.

Les manifestations des agriculteurs allemands sont tout de mêmes magiques et exceptionnelles.

Quel événement impressionnant à Forchtenberg, ville de 5000 habitants. #Bauernproteste pic.twitter.com/nOHVivTaEy — SILVANO TROTTA OFFICIEL (@silvano_trotta) January 19, 2024



“The demonstrations of German farmers are still magical and exceptional. What an impressive event in Forchtenberg, a town of 5000 inhabitants,” Trotta tweeted. (RELATED: Video Of Convoy Is From 2022, Not Of Current Texas Protests)

Logically Facts, a fact-checking outlet, found an extended version of the video uploaded to YouTube on Jan. 15. The video shows German license plates, further proving that the video was taken in Germany.



“On January 14, 2024, around 500 farmers protested in the vineyards of Forchtenberg in the Hohenlohe district against the federal government’s current austerity policy,” the video description reads.

German farmers staged protests against the government’s financial policies, according to Tagesschau, a German outlet.