FACT CHECK: Has The Denver Police Department Arrested Over 50 Al Qaeda Members In The Last Two Months?

A post shared on X claims the Denver Police Department purportedly arrested over 50 Al Qaeda members in the last two months.

WOW 🚨 Americans Have No Idea How Bad Things Really Are Denver Police At Airport Off The Record “The media will not tell you this. — We’ve arrested, the Denver Police in Denver has arrested over 50 Al Qaeda members in the last 2 months” “So I just had a conversation with a… pic.twitter.com/xrMOl398yT — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) February 4, 2024

Verdict: False

The department denied the claim in a statement shared via their verified X account. A spokesperson for the department directed Check Your Fact to the X statement via email.

Fact Check:

Al Qaeda has opened eight new training camps in Afghanistan, according to the Long War Journal. A report presented to the United Nations (UN) Security Council shows Al Qaeda and the Taliban remain close, according to CBS News.

“Denver Police At Airport Off The Record’ The media will not tell you this. — We’ve arrested, the Denver Police in Denver has arrested over 50 Al Qaeda members in the last 2 months,'” the X post purports. The post, viewed over one million times, includes a video of a man claiming he learned of the Al Qaeda arrests from a police officer while at the airport.

The claim is false, as the Denver Police Department denied the claim in a statement shared via their verified X account.

“The claim that Denver Police have arrested more than 50 Al-Queda members in the last two months is false,” the statement reads. A spokesperson for the department directed Check Your Fact to the X statement via email.

The claim that Denver Police have arrested more than 50 Al-Queda members in the last two months is false. — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) February 5, 2024

In a subsequent post shared on X, the department shared two press releases from the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the District of Colorado highlighting two arrests in which two individuals tried to provide support to foreign terrorist organizations.

“Two federal cases involving arrests at the airport in 2023 were publicized by the U.S Attorney’s Office District of Colorado, and the press releases for those arrests are included here,” the department said in the post. (RELATED: Video Shows Footage That Predates 2023 Israel-Hamas War)

Likewise, there are no credible news reports suggesting the Denver Police Department purportedly arrested over 50 members of Al Qaeda. In fact, the opposite is true. Lead Stories also labeled the claim as false in a Feb. 5 article.

Check Your Fact has contacted the Denver Police Department for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.