FACT CHECK: Image Claims To Show Gaza Hospitals With Premature Babies In 2024

An image shared on Instagram claims to show Gaza hospitals with premature babies in 2024.

Verdict: Misleading

While the image is genuine, it is from 2017 and is not related to the current Israeli invasion of Gaza. Thousands of premature babies, though, have been born in Gaza “hell,” according to the United Nations.

Fact Check:

The Senate national security supplemental package, unveiled Feb. 4, provides $10 billion for humanitarian aid to Gaza, Ukraine and the West Bank, according to Business Insider.

Social media users have been sharing an image of babies hooked up to medical equipment, claiming it shows premature babies in Gaza during the current fighting. One user wrote, “This photo needs to be the front page of every paper in the world. Premature babies at Gaza Hospitals cry desperately for help, as hospitals run out of oxygen. 50,000 pregnant women – 180 women give birth every day. Babies are being ‘delivered into hell’ with many dying.”

However, through a reverse image search, Check Your Fact found that the image was from 2017 and is not related to the recent Israeli invasion of the Gaza Strip. The image description reads, “Newborn babies at the intensive care unit are seen at the Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City on 27 June, 2017.” The image was in a Middle East Monitor article from 2017. (RELATED: No, Image Does Not Show Iranian Missile Strike On Pakistan)

This is not stating that premature babies are not being born in precarious conditions. The UN said in January that nearly 20,000 babies had been born in Gaza “hell,” according to AFP. In November, the World Health Organization said that there were an “estimated 50,000 pregnant women in Gaza, with more than 180 giving birth every day.”

