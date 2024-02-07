FACT CHECK: Posts About Palestinian Teenager Shot In Israel Are Missing Context

A post shared on X claims that a Palestinian teenager was executed in east Jerusalem.

Verdict: Misleading

Video shows the teenager attempting to stab a police officer before he was shot.

Fact Check:

Social media users are sharing claims that a Palestinian boy was shot and killed by Israeli police. One user wrote, “FEMALE ISRAELI SOLDIER EXECUTES A WOUNDED PALESTINIAN IN THE WEST BANK.”

In a follow-up post, the user writes, “ZIONIST NOTES CLAIM THE BOY TRIED TO STAB THE POLICE Is there video evidence of this claim? It’s basically the Israelis making this claims after assassinating the child.”

This claim, however, is missing important context and can be misleading. The teenager, a 14-year-old from East Jerusalem, attempted to stab an Israeli police officer, according to the Times of Israel. After the attempted stabbing, he was shot as he was trying to flee.

Video of the incident was posted on X by Times of Israel military correspondent Emannuel Fabian. (Disclaimer: This video is graphic and may be disturbing to some viewers.)

“Police publish footage showing the attempted stabbing attack earlier today near the West Bank town of al-Eizariya,” Fabian tweeted.

Fabian also posted an image of the knife used by the Palestinian teenager.

Border Police commander Yitzhak Brik said the teenager “came here with the aim of harming civilians” and that police officers “prevented that.” (RELATED: Did Times Square Billboards Call Ceasefire Anti-Semitic?)

“This is exactly what I expect from our fighters in every event,” Brik said, according to Haaretz.

