FACT CHECK: Posts About Palestinian Teenager Shot In Israel Are Missing Context

A post shared on X claims that a Palestinian teenager was executed in east Jerusalem.

ZIONIST NOTES CLAIM THE BOY TRIED TO STAB THE POLICE Is there video evidence of this claim? It’s basically the Israelis making this claims after assassinating the child. https://t.co/cXAU0Zaiz1 — Sulaiman Ahmed (@ShaykhSulaiman) February 5, 2024

Verdict: Misleading

Video shows the teenager attempting to stab a police officer before he was shot.

Fact Check:

Social media users are sharing claims that a Palestinian boy was shot and killed by Israeli police. One user wrote, “FEMALE ISRAELI SOLDIER EXECUTES A WOUNDED PALESTINIAN IN THE WEST BANK.”

In a follow-up post, the user writes, “ZIONIST NOTES CLAIM THE BOY TRIED TO STAB THE POLICE Is there video evidence of this claim? It’s basically the Israelis making this claims after assassinating the child.”

This claim, however, is missing important context and can be misleading. The teenager, a 14-year-old from East Jerusalem, attempted to stab an Israeli police officer, according to the Times of Israel. After the attempted stabbing, he was shot as he was trying to flee.

Video of the incident was posted on X by Times of Israel military correspondent Emannuel Fabian. (Disclaimer: This video is graphic and may be disturbing to some viewers.)

Police publish footage showing the attempted stabbing attack earlier today near the West Bank town of al-Eizariya. https://t.co/ymcP1wlTwS pic.twitter.com/QE8F6XLe48 — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) February 5, 2024

“Police publish footage showing the attempted stabbing attack earlier today near the West Bank town of al-Eizariya,” Fabian tweeted.

Fabian also posted an image of the knife used by the Palestinian teenager.

Border Police officers shot dead a Palestinian who attempted to stab them in the West Bank town of al-Eizariya, on the outskirts of East Jerusalem. Police say officers stopped the suspect, and during questioning he drew a knife and attempted to stab them. The Border Police… pic.twitter.com/UY85tErTpM — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) February 5, 2024

Border Police commander Yitzhak Brik said the teenager “came here with the aim of harming civilians” and that police officers “prevented that.” (RELATED: Did Times Square Billboards Call Ceasefire Anti-Semitic?)

“This is exactly what I expect from our fighters in every event,” Brik said, according to Haaretz.