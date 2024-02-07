FACT CHECK: No, Tide Laundry Detergent Is Not Banned In Europe

A video shared on X claims Tide laundry detergent is banned in Europe and 80 countries.

Is Everything Designed To Keep Us Sick Or Kill Us? Tide Laundry Detergent Is BANNED In Europe, 80 Countries Why Does American Government & Our Regulation Agencies Always Fail Us? “Did you know that Tide laundry detergent is banned in 80 countries because it uses extremely… pic.twitter.com/a2TWOiZHHx — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) February 4, 2024

Verdict: False

There is no evidence for the claim. Listings for Tide laundry detergent can be found on Amazon sites for countries such as Germany, France and the United Kingdom.

Fact Check:

At least three people in Taiwan were hospitalized last month after mistakenly eating laundry pods distributed as part of a presidential campaign giveaway, according to AP News. All three people had to have their stomachs flushed after they mistook the colorful pods for candy, the New York Post reported.

An X post claims that Tide laundry detergent has been banned in Europe due it containing harmful chemicals. The post shares a video with a man in a hat and hoodie making the claim in front of a detergent aisle in a store.

The caption reads, “Is Everything Designed To Keep Us Sick Or Kill Us? Tide Laundry Detergent Is BANNED In Europe, 80 Countries Why Does American Government & Our Regulation Agencies Always Fail Us?”

The post includes a video in which the man says, in part, “Did you know that Tide laundry detergent is banned in 80 countries because it uses extremely harmful chemicals that are linked to cancer and endocrine disruptors, which significantly impact reproductive health for women.” He claims the harmful chemicals in Tide detergent include dioxane, ethylene oxide and sodium borate.

The claim is baseless, however. There are no credible news reports about the alleged ban. Listings for Tide detergent can be found on the Amazon websites for Germany, France and the United Kingdom. (RELATED: Contrary To Claim Made In Video, Ariel Washing Powder Does Not Support ‘Israeli Occupation Forces’)

The X post claims that Tide uses ingredients such as dioxane, ethylene oxide and sodium borate. Of these three, the only one listed on Tide’s detergent ingredients list is sodium borate, which it says is a “process aid” that “stabilizes enzymes.” Sodium borate is used in several everyday cleaning products and is only dangerous if ingested, according to VeryWell Health.

The account that posted the claim, “Wall Street Apes,” has “Conspiracy Theorist” in its bio.

Check Your Fact has reached out to P&G, Tide’s parent company, and will update this piece accordingly if a comment is received.