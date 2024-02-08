FACT CHECK: Do Stanley Cups Contain A Dangerous Amount of Lead?

A post shared on Facebook claims that Stanley cups contain a dangerous amount of lead that could cause poisoning.

Verdict: Misleading

While Stanley cups do have some lead in the base seal of the product, a spokesperson for the company said that the area is covered with a layer of stainless steel, making it “inaccessible” to consumers.

Fact Check:

The Stanley Quencher, which was first introduced by Stanley PMI in 2016, has reportedly sold over 10 million units and is expected to push the company’s revenue to over $750 million, according to CNBC. One of the factors that has drawn in much fanfare is the cup’s size and ability to maintain the temperature of cold drinks for “hours,” NBC’s “Today” reported.

A Facebook post recently claimed that the cups are contaminated with lead and could lead to poisoning. The image features another post from a separate user, claiming that a swab test of three cups, including ones from Yeti and Rtic, revealed that only the cups from Stanley were contaminated with lead.

“Noooo wonderrrrr whyyyyy theyyyyy wereeee pushingggg theseeee thingsssss onnnn everybodyyyyyy!!!! They’re poisoning us,” the post reads. “If you’re drinking out of a Stanley cup you will be ingesting lead! Throw those cups away!”

While Stanley cups do contain lead, the amount is small and not accessible to consumers. A spokesperson for Stanley directed Check Your Fact to a webpage discussing concerns about lead in the manufacturing process.

“Our manufacturing process currently employs the use of an industry standard pellet to seal the vacuum insulation at the base of our products; the sealing material includes some lead,” the page reads in part.

The page says, however, that the area is then covered by a “durable stainless steel layer” that makes it inaccessible to consumers. The only time the lead can come into contact with drinks is when the base cap of the product wears down and then separates.

“Rest assured that no lead is present on the surface of any Stanley product that comes into contact with the consumer nor the contents of the product,” the page claimed. (RELATED: Did The FDA Say Cancer Treatments Cause Cancer?)

The Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) major recall archive do not show any recent announcements confirming a link between lead poisoning and the cups. A broader search of the FDA’s recall and safety alert notices do not show any recent listings for Stanley cups or products.

“The FDA is aware of the situation. The agency has not received reports of lead poisoning concerning these cups at this time,” and FDA spokesperson told Check Your Fact via email.

The spokesperson also advised consumers to not drink from broken or damaged cups.