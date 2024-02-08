FACT CHECK: Photo Shows Kent, Not Immigrants At The US-Mexico Border

A photo shared on Facebook allegedly shows an image of immigrants at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Verdict: False

The photo is miscaptioned. It actually shows people thought to be migrants crossing the English Channel.

Fact Check:

A bipartisan border bill would have granted President Joe Biden the power to direct the secretary of Homeland Security to “temporarily suspend” the border emergency authority, according to Fox News. This bill was blocked in a 49-50 vote, with 60 ayes needed to pass, as many Republicans expressed disapproval, AP News reported.

A Facebook photo allegedly shows an image of immigrants at the border. To the left, it shows an image of a woman going through security at the airport with the text “You at the airport.” Next to it, an image of several people walking includes the text “Some random strangers at the border.”

The image on the right does not actually show immigrants at the border between the U.S. and Mexico. The photo can be seen in a 2022 article from The Independent. Its caption reads, “A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dungeness, Kent, onboard the RNLI Dungeness Lifeboat, following a small boat incident in the Channel. Picture date: Tuesday May 17, 2022.” The article reports that Afghans are the “largest group” fleeing to the U.K. by crossing the English Channel.

The photo in the Independent article is credited to Gareth Fuller of the PA Wire and can be seen on PA Images. (RELATED: Does This Video Show Security Forces At The U.S.-Mexico Border In 2024?)

Check Your Fact has reached out to Fuller for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.