FACT CHECK: Does This Video Show Security Forces At The U.S.-Mexico Border In 2024?

A video shared on X claims to show security forces defending the U.S.-Mexico border in 2024.

In Texas, the frenzy is already turning into chaos. Additional security forces are being assembled to proceed to the US-Mexico border.

Verdict: False

The post is miscaptioned. The video is not recent, but was instead taken in May 2023.

Fact Check:

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has pushed back against a Supreme Court ruling that found that federal agents can remove the wire at the border, Politico reported. Abbott called on President Joe Biden to address the border crossings, stating that he has “completely abdicated and abandoned his responsibility to enforce the laws of the United States,” according to CBS News.

An X video appears to show several men in military uniform walking, some with protective visors or riot shields. Posted on Jan. 27, the caption claims that this video is recent.

“In Texas, the frenzy is already turning into chaos,” the post reads. “Additional security forces are being assembled to proceed to the US-Mexico border.”

The video is miscaptioned, however. It was posted to Facebook in May 2023 by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s office. “The new Texas Tactical Border Force deployed to Brownsville to help shut down a hotspot for illegal crossings,” the post reads. “With Title 42 ending tomorrow, Texas will not hesitate to respond to the crisis President Biden has created on the border.”

Check Your Fact has reached out to an Abbott spokesperson for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.