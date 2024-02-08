FACT CHECK: Did Vladimir Putin Recently Ignore Benjamin Netanyahu At An Event?

A video shared on X, formerly Twitter, purports to show Russian President Vladimir Putin ignoring Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at a recent event.

🚨🇷🇺🇮🇱 Russian President Putin IGNORES handshake with ISRAEL’S Netanyahu. pic.twitter.com/gmU9N6yy6k — Jackson Hinkle 🇺🇸 (@jacksonhinklle) February 4, 2024

Verdict: False

The original video, shared on YouTube by the AFP in 2020, shows Putin taking his seat at the World Holocaust Forum. In another video of the same event, Putin and Netanyahu share a hug.

Fact Check:

Russia’s Central Election Commission is supposedly planning to ban presidential candidate Boris Nadezhdin from running against Putin, according to the Financial Times. The Commission “found a 15% error rate” in signatures gathered by Nadezhdin’s campaign, which he intends to challenge, the outlet reported.

“Russian President Putin IGNORES handshake with ISRAEL’S Netanyahu,” the X video’s caption reads. In the video clip, which has garnered over three million views, Putin appears to ignore Netanyahu and instead shakes hands with French President Emmanuel Macron.

The claim is false, however. The original video, shared on YouTube by the AFP in 2020, shows Putin taking his seat at the World Holocaust Forum. In the clip, Putin can be seen shaking hands with Macron before sitting next to Netanyahu.

“Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives to the fifth World Holocaust Forum and takes his seat amongst world leaders gathering to mark 75 years since the liberation of Auschwitz, the World War II death camp where the Nazis killed more than 1.1 million people, most of them Jews,” the video’s description reads.

Likewise, another video of the event, also shared on YouTube, shows Putin sharing a hug with Netanyahu. The two leaders’ interaction happens around the video’s 7:49-minute mark and is preceded by remarks from Putin. Putin inaugurated the Leningrad Memorial in Jerusalem as part of the event, according to the video’s title.

In addition, Check Your Fact found no credible news reports indicating Putin purportedly ignored Netanyahu at a recent event. In fact, the opposite is true. Misbar, The Quint, and Logically Facts all labeled the claim made in the viral X clip as false. (RELATED: Did Greg Abbott Say Biden Should Learn From Putin?)

Furthermore, neither the Kremlin nor Netanyahu have publicly released statements commenting on the claim.

Check Your Fact has contacted the Kremlin for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.