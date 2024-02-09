FACT CHECK: Image Allegedly Showing Chris Evans Signing An Israeli Bomb Intended For Gaza Is Miscaptioned

An image shared on X allegedly shows actor Chris Evans signing an Israeli bomb to be sent to Gaza.

Chris Evans signing a rocket bomb to his Gaza pic.twitter.com/drd3goUAFB — tiana🐍 (@cuntination) November 16, 2023

Verdict: False

The photo is miscaptioned. It was taken in 2016 from when Evans visited service members on an air base in Turkey.

Fact Check:

Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas have been at war since Hamas launched an attack on Oct. 7, 2023, killing 1,200 people and taking an additional 250 citizens as hostages, according to BBC. Israeli airstrikes on Monday killed dozens of people in Gaza, bringing the known Palestinian death toll to 27,478 people since the beginning of the war, AP News reported.

An X post allegedly shows Evans signing an Israeli bomb to be sent to Gaza. The photo shows a man in an Air Force uniform holding a military weapon and smiling while what appears to be Chris Evans writes on it with a Sharpie. “Chris Evans signing a rocket bomb to his (sic) Gaza,” the post reads.

The image does actually show Evans, but is otherwise miscaptioned. It was posted to Flickr in 2016 by the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, several years before the Oct. 7 attack.

Its caption reads, in part, “Marine Gen. Joseph F. Dunford, Jr., chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and USO entertainers meet with service members at Incirlik Air Base, Dec. 5, 2016. Dunford, along with USO entertainers, will visit service members who are deployed from home during the holidays at various locations across the globe.” The Incirlik Air Base is located in Turkey.

The caption then lists Evans among other entertainers who visited service members such as actress Scarlett Johansson, NBA legend Ray Allen, 4-time Olympic medalist Maya DiRado, county music singer Craig Campbell, and mentalist Jim Karol. (RELATED: Image Claims To Show Gaza Hospitals With Premature Babies In 2024)

The image can also be found on the Pentagon’s Defense Visual Information Distribution Service (DVIDS) website alongside the same caption as the Flickr photo.

Check Your Fact has reached out to the Joint Chiefs of Staff, DVIDS and United Service Organizations for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.