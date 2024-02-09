FACT CHECK: Did Elon Musk Say He Would Rather Drink ‘Sewer Water’ Than Watch Taylor Swift At the Super Bowl?

An image shared on Facebook claims billionaire Elon Musk said he would rather drink “sewer water” than watch superstar musician Taylor Swift at the Super Bowl.



Verdict: False

The claim originates from a satirical website.

Fact Check:

Swift, who is dating Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, will be touring in Japan on her Eras Tour, according to USA Today. There is debate about whether or not she will appear at the Super Bowl, as her tour ends the same day as the championship game, the outlet reported.

Social media users are claiming that Musk said, “I would rather drink sewer water than see Taylor Swift at the Super Bowl.” Some users shared screenshots of what appears to be an article.

There is no evidence that this occurred. If Musk had said that, media outlets would have covered it, yet none have. A wider internet search also did not yield any results for this alleged remark.

Through an internet search, Check Your Fact found that the story is from PanoPerspectives, which describes itself as “go-to destination for a satirical and comedic take on current events!” The story itself has two tags stating it is satire.

Reuters also debunked this claim. Check Your Fact has been debunking claims related to Swift. Recently, Check Your Fact debunked an image claiming to show Swift with a pro-Donald Trump flag. (RELATED: No, Image Does Not Show Taylor Swift Wearing An Anti-Trump Shirt)