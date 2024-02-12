FACT CHECK: Viral Instagram Video Claims Trump Has Won The Republican Nomination For The 2024 Election

A viral video shared on Instagram purports to show former President Donald Trump winning the Republican nomination for the 2024 presidential election.

The original video, shared on YouTube, shows Trump winning the 2016 Republican nomination. The 2024 Republican National Convention is set for July.

Trump won Nevada’s recent Republican caucus, taking all 26 of the state’s delegates, according to BBC News. In addition to Nevada, Trump has also won races in Iowa and New Hampshire, the outlet reported.

The Instagram video, which has garnered over 20,000 likes, purports to show Trump winning the Republican nomination for the 2024 election. “Historic moment Donald Trump officially won the Republican nomination,” text overlay on the video reads. The video also features Trump’s adult children, Eric, Ivanka, Tiffany, and Donald Jr., who allegedly put their father “over the top” and help him officially secure the nomination.

The claim is false, however. The original video, shared on YouTube, shows Trump winning the 2016 Republican nomination. The video’s title matches the text overlay included in the Instagram post exactly, also referring to Trump’s nomination as a “historic moment.”

“Tuesday, July 19, 2016: At the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Donald J. Trump was officially nominated by the delegates,” the video’s description reads in part.

Likewise, while the 2024 campaign cycle is underway, the Republican National Convention, where the party’s nominee will officially be chosen, is set for Jul. 15-18 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (RELATED: Image Of Joe Biden In The Situation Room Circulating Online Is AI Generated)

In addition, Check Your Fact found no credible news reports suggesting Trump has already secured the Republican Party’s nomination for the 2024 election. Actually, the opposite is true. Lead Stories also debunked the claim via a Feb. 8 article. Furthermore, Trump has not commented on the claim via his TRUTH Social account or his website.

Check Your Fact has contacted a Trump spokesperson for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.