FACT CHECK: Did Ben Shapiro Attack Tracy Chapman In X Post?

A post shared on social media purportedly shows a screenshot of a post from Ben Shapiro attacking Tracy Chapman’s performance at the Grammys.

Yeah. How dare Tracy Chapman sing her own song. pic.twitter.com/SzKqtdZLVH — Jane of the North (@JaneotN) February 7, 2024

Verdict: False

The claim is inaccurate. The image is fabricated.

Fact Check:

A post shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, showed a alleged post from Shapiro that showed him ignorantly claiming that Grammys brought out Chapman during to Luke Combs’ performance of ‘Fast Car.” The post reads, “Of course the Grammy cultural Marxist had to force us to watch some black queer female perform and steal the spotlight from Luke Comb’s popular new country music song. The woke war on straight white male success continues.”

The post caption reads, “Yeah. How dare Tracy Chapman sing her own song.”

The post is fabricated. There is no credible news report that suggests this is an authentic tweet from Shapiro. There is no record of this tweet available on Shapiro’s X account. There is no record of this post of the deleted tweet tracker PolitiTweet.

Shapiro did address the claim with a sarcastic comment denying the authenticity of the post. He wrote, “Don’t believe in the veracity of every tweet you see on X.” — Julius Caesar.” (RELATED: Did Times Square Billboards Call Ceasefire Anti-Semitic?)

