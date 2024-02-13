FACT CHECK: Viral X Post Claims Jessica Tarlov Was ‘Released’ By Fox News

A viral post shared on X, formerly Twitter, purports Democratic pundit Jessica Tarlov was “released” by Fox News.

Jessica Tarlov has been released by FOX. She apparently was too successful at making her left leaning points, and showing up Jesse Walters. Your thoughts pic.twitter.com/18z4ldQiMJ — Lovable Liberal and his Old English sheepdog (@DougWahl1) February 8, 2024

Verdict: False

The claim is false. A Fox News spokesperson denied the claim’s validity in an email to Snopes.

Back in January, Tarlov announced she is pregnant with her second child, according to the U.K.-based outlet, The Sun. The baby, a girl, will join Tarlov’s two-year-old daughter, the outlet reported.

“Jessica Tarlov has been released by FOX. She apparently was too successful at making her left leaning points, and showing up Jesse Walters,” the X post, viewed one million times, purports. The post does not provide a source to support its claim.

“This [claim] is completely false,” Briganti said.

Likewise, Check Your Fact found no credible news reports to support the claim. In addition, the claim is not featured on Fox News’ website or its verified social media accounts. Tarlov also has not publicly commented on the claim.

According to the same article from Snopes, the claim about Tarlov purportedly being released from Fox News may have circulated after she was recently “absent” from the channel’s early evening program, “The Five,” where she frequently appears as a commentator. Tarlov’s biography via Fox News’ website indicates she joined the network as a contributor back in 2017. (RELATED: Did Sadiq Khan Sign A WEF Treaty That Banned Meat, Dairy And Private Car Ownership?)

Check Your Fact has contacted Fox News for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.