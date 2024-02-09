FACT CHECK: Did Sadiq Khan Sign a WEF Treaty That Banned Meat, Dairy and Private Car Ownership?

A post shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, claims London mayor Sadiq Kahn signed a treaty from the World Economic Forum (WEF) banning meat and dairy consumption, in addition to private car ownership by 2030.

Labour’s Sadiq Khan aims to

BAN private cars, meat, dairy products, and flights. This is indeed genuine; it’s the insane plan of his C40 group of 96 mayors of major cities worldwide. Like a dystopian novel, except that you can’t throw it away.#carbontax#bladerunners pic.twitter.com/iqu0CXF4Hm — Nick Griffin (@NickGriffinBU) January 10, 2024

Verdict: False

The claim stems from a website that is known for spreading false information. Spokespeople for the WEF and London mayor’s office told other outlets that the claims were baseless.

Fact Check:

Khan claimed last month that Brexit has cost the U.K. economy approximately £140 billion, or $178 billion in U.S. dollars, and “pushed up” the cost of living in the country, according to Bloomberg. Data from Cambridge Econometrics suggests the U.K. economy is six percent smaller than if the country remained in the European Union, the outlet reported.

The post on X, formerly known as Twitter, suggested Khan had recently signed off on a proclamation that would seek to prevent citizens in the city from owning vehicles or consuming meat and dairy products.

“Labour’s Sadiq Khan aims to BAN private cars, meat, dairy products, and flights,” the post claims. “This is indeed genuine; it’s the insane plan of his C40 group of 96 mayors of major cities worldwide.”

The caption is not accurate. The article, first published in September 2023, stems from The People’s Voice website, which has published numerous fabricated or inaccurate articles in the past. (RELATED: Did The WEF Declare That ‘Disease X’ Will Be Leaked In 2025?)

The article appears to be citing a table from a 2019 document from the WEF, titled “The Future of Urban Consumption In a 1.5 degree Celsius World,” which sets an “ambitious goal” of zero meat consumption in 2030. The goals of zero-dairy intake and zero-household waste, but are only proposed. The document does not have any explicit enforcement of these goals.

The article does, however, call for private vehicle ownership “to end” and to encourage shared vehicle services. Part nine of the document does note that these decisions are “ultimately up to the individual to make” and does not call for an outright ban on car ownership.

“This claim is completely made up to fuel absolute baseless conspiracy theories in order to discredit the important work that the World Economic Forum does on serious global challenges,” a spokesperson from the WEF told Check Your Fact via email.

Another spokesperson from the London mayor’s office denied the claims to Reuters. The mayor’s office stated that the article from The People’s Voice was “an erroneous reference” to Khan’s C40 Cities work as a co-chair.

Check Your Fact has reached out to the Mayor of London’s office for comment and will update this piece if a response is received.