FACT CHECK: Video Claiming To Show News Coverage Of Disney Cloning Celebrities Originates From The Onion

A video shared on Instagram allegedly shows an authentic news report about Disney celebrities being clones.

Verdict: False

This is not a genuine news report. The video was originally posted by The Onion, a satirical website.

Disney World has announced that its “Princess and the Frog” inspired ride, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, will be opening this summer at Disney World, according to Axios. This news was announced on Mardi Gras, and Disney has mentioned that the ride will honor New Orleans and include “the ultimate Mardi Gras party,” USA Today reported.

Now, an Instagram video appears to show a broadcast news report about the “newest batch” of Disney channel stars being unveiled to the public. An alleged geneticist is brought on, who states, “We engineer their brains for advanced singing and dancing capabilities, even posing for photos. By the time they grow to desired size, these child stars are fully ready for the camera.”

The post’s caption reads, “Disney is not what you thought it was !!! This video is 14 years old and shows how Disney was already creating clones in the Lab. Reality is not what you thought it was. Why are we exposing our children to this ?” (RELATED: No, Disney World Is Not Offering Free Admission For Black People During Black History Month)

This is not a genuine news report, however. The video was posted by The Onion in 2008. The Onion describes itself as satirical on its Frequently Asked Questions page, which reads, “The First Amendment protects satire as a form of free speech and expression. The Onion uses invented names in all of its stories, except in cases where public figures are being satirized.”

There are no credible news reports to corroborate the claim.