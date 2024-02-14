FACT CHECK: Viral X Video Does Not Show Euronews Report About French Farmers Purportedly Trashing Ukrainian Embassy

A viral video shared on X claims to show a Euronews report about French farmers purportedly trashing the Ukrainian Embassy.

French farmers trashed the Ukrainian Embassy after it accused them of turning against the French Government and the people of Ukraine pic.twitter.com/1V8WrXs7o0 — What the media hides. (@narrative_hole) February 11, 2024

Verdict: False

The video neither appears on Euronews’ website nor its verified social media accounts. In addition, a clip of farmers throwing dirt featured in the video can be traced back to a December 2023 TikTok post.

Fact Check:

Arnaud Rousseau, head of France’s National Federation of Farmers Union, said farmers’ protests “could resume” if their demands for better pay and better working conditions are not met, according to Reuters. Earlier in the month, farmers staged protests where they used their tractors to block roads in Paris and highways across France, France24 reported.

“French farmers trashed the Ukrainian Embassy after it accused them of turning against the French Government and the people of Ukraine,” the X video, viewed over 19,000 times, purports. The video appears to show a Euronews report that highlights French farmers throwing dirt at the Ukrainian Embassy building and features what looks like the outlet’s logo in its top right corner.

The claim is false, however. The purported video report neither appears on Euronews’ website nor its verified social media accounts. In addition, the clip of the farmers throwing dirt at the building can be traced back to a December 2023 post shared on TikTok. According to the video’s caption, the farmers targeted the Regional Council of Dijon, not the Ukrainian Embassy building.

“Farmers have dumped a mountain of manure and straw in front of the Regional Council of Dijon,” the video’s caption reads.

“French farmers have been protesting against high taxes levied on the agricultural sector by driving through the French streets in tractors, dumping tyres [sic] in the middle of the road and covering buildings in manure.”

“The 2023 French budget was published on 30th December 2022 and has proposed to double the tax rate on agricultural insurance policies. The tax rate on the agriculture sector has risen from 5.5% to 11% as of January 1st 2023,” it continues.

Likewise, Check Your Fact found no credible news reports suggesting French farmers purportedly trashed the Ukrainian Embassy. In fact, the opposite is true. Lead Stories also labeled the claim as false in a Feb. 12 article. (RELATED: Video Claims To Show Man Arrested For Waving British Flag In Front Of Pro-Palestinian Protesters)

Check Your Fact has contacted EuroNews for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.