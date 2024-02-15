FACT CHECK: Image Of Jason Kelce Dressed As ‘The Hangover’ Character Is Edited

A photo shared on X allegedly shows Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce dressed as a character from “The Hangover.”

jason kelce is a living god pic.twitter.com/iQk2sNDlvK — crunchyrugger (@crunchyrugger) February 11, 2024

Verdict: False

The photo is not genuine. It has been spliced from separate images of Kelce and the actor from “The Hangover.”

Fact Check:

Jason Kelce has scolded his brother, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, after he yelled at and pushed his coach at the Super Bowl on Sunday, according to New York Post. Travis Kelce said on Wednesday that the incident was “definitely unacceptable,” CNN reported.

An X photo allegedly shows Jason Kelce dressed as a character from “The Hangover.” He appears to be wearing a brown crossbody bag and a gray T-shirt with a nature-inspired illustration of a man’s head. The image is side-by-side with a picture of actor Zach Galifianakis wearing the same outfit.

“Unpopular opinion: Jason Kelce is cooler than Travis Kelce,” the image’s text reads. “He arrived in Vegas, for the Superbowl, dressed as Alan from The Hangover.”

"jason kelce is a living god," the caption reads.

The image is not genuine, however. Instead, it is two different pictures spliced together. Kelce’s exact face matches a picture of him posted by Getty Images, but he is wearing his Philadelphia Eagles jersey, not the outfit shown in the X post. The original picture of Galifianakis from wearing the same outfit can be seen on NBC News and IMDB. The image of Kelce shows his shirt with the exact same wrinkles as Galifianakis’, further proving that it is edited.