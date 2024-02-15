FACT CHECK: No, Karine Jean-Pierre Did Not Leave A Recent Press Briefing Following A Question From Peter Doocy

A video shared on Instagram claims White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre purportedly left a recent press briefing following a question from Fox News journalist Peter Doocy.

Verdict: Misleading

The Instagram video has been edited and is missing context. Both the original video of the press briefing and a transcript shared on the White House’s website indicate that Jean-Pierre responded to Doocy.

Jean-Pierre recently criticized Special Counsel Robert Hur following his recommendation that President Joe Biden should not face criminal charges over his supposed mishandling of classified documents, according to Fox News. Jean-Pierre said it’s not Hur’s “place” to comment on Biden’s memory amid concerns over his ability to serve as President, the outlet reported.

The video opens with questions from Doocy about immigration and Biden’s physical and mental health before the camera pans over to Jean-Pierre, who appears to leave the press briefing without providing a response. The video has received over 12,000 likes as of writing.

The Instagram video has been edited and is missing context, which makes it misleading. Both the original video of the press briefing and a transcript shared on the White House’s website indicate that Jean-Pierre responded to Doocy’s questions. She also took questions from other reporters afterward.

In response to Doocy’s first question about immigration, Jean-Pierre said the following: “I’m not saying that Democrats have not been in control the first two years [of Biden’s presidency]. That’s not what I’m saying. I’m saying House Republicans have gotten in the way. They have. They have purposefully gotten in the way in trying to fix what’s happening at the border.”

Similarly, in response to Doocy’s second question about Biden’s physical and mental health, Jean-Pierre responded: “I’m not even going to go down that rabbit hole with you.” (RELATED: Viral X Post Claims Jessica Tarlov Was ‘Released’ By Fox News)

Additionally, there are no credible news reports suggesting Jean-Pierre left the briefing without responding to Doocy’s question. In fact, the opposite is true. USA Today also labeled the claim as missing context in a Feb. 13 article. Furthermore, neither Doocy nor Jean-Pierre have publicly commented on the claim.

Check Your Fact has contacted the White House for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.