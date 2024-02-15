FACT CHECK: No, A US General Was Not Killed In Gaza

A post shared on X claims a US general named Havery Skidder was killed in Gaza.

#American Special Task Force “Delta Force” General Havery Skidder and a group from his unit in a joint “Israeli American” operation caught in a Hamas ambush in Khan Yunis. Skidder was renowned for his skillful in special units with a distinguished record in #Afghanistan & #Iraq.” pic.twitter.com/90t24YWguI — MALCOLM X ✊✊🏿✊🏻✊🏽✊🏼✊🏾 (@Sulu_News) February 12, 2024

Verdict: False

There is no evidence an American general was killed in Gaza.

Fact Check:

Social media users have been sharing an image of an American soldier, claiming it shows a Delta Force general killed in Gaza. One user wrote, “Special Task Force ‘Delta Force’ General Havery Skidder and a group from his unit in a joint ‘Israeli American’ operation caught in a Hamas ambush in Khan Yunis. Skidder was renowned for his skillful in special units with a distinguished record in #Afghanistan & #Iraq.”

However, there is no evidence that an American general was killed in Gaza. If one had been killed, media outlets would have covered it, yet none have. The Pentagon has also not stated any American troops have been deployed to Gaza, let alone killed.

The image doesn’t show anyone named Havery Skidder. Through a reverse image search, Check Your Fact found that the image shows U.S. Special Forces officer Ryan Brummond and was published by The Associated Press in Aug. 2021.

A Pentagon spokesperson told Check Your Fact that the claim was false. A Pentagon spokesperson previously told Check Your Fact in Jan. 2024 that no U.S. forces were in Gaza. (RELATED: Image Of Israeli Soldiers Celebrating Hanukkah Appears To Be AI-Generated)