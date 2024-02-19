FACT CHECK: Did Travis Kelce Make A Statement Calling For More Gun Control After The Shooting In Kansas City?

A post shared on social media purports that Kansas City Chiefs Tight End Travis Kelce recently called for stricter gun law after the shooting in Kansas City.

Who else finds it odd that a shooting at KC Champions parade happened & suddenly now we have Travis Kelce talking about gun control? Oh thats right he is dating anti gun activist Taylor Swift I find it funny that when Democrats are in charge we have more shootings in this country pic.twitter.com/TexSEwrIUF — 1mZerOCool🍎🎸🤘 (@1mZerOCool) February 15, 2024

Verdict: Misleading

Kelce made this statement in 2015, not after the Kansas City parade shooting.

Fact Check:

A shooting in Kansas City during the Super Bowl victory parade has left one dead and 20 others injured, NBC News reported. Reports indicated that 2 juveniles were taken into custody and the shooting appears to have been the result of a dispute between several people.

A post shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, alleges that Kelce made a political statement on gun control shortly after the shooting at the Chiefs super bowl parade. The post features an image of the football player in uniform with the alleged quote superimposed on top.

“There needs to be more strict gun laws, especially when toddlers are dying,” the alleged quote says. “We can’t have that in our communities.”

The caption reads, “Who else finds it odd that a shooting at KC Champions parade happened & suddenly now we have Travis Kelce talking about gun control? Oh thats right he is dating anti gun activist Taylor Swift I find it funny that when Democrats are in charge we have more shootings in this country.”

The caption is misleading. Kelce made this statement in 2015 after an incident in Cleveland, Ohio, Cleveland.com reported. This was before the shooting in Kansas, and before his relationship with Taylor Swift.

Kelce did release a statement about the recent shooting. He wrote on X, “I am heartbroken over the tragedy that took place today. My heart is with all who came out to celebrate with us and have been affected. KC, you mean the world to me.” (RELATED: Video Claims To Show Chinese Communist Party Destroying Mosque)

I am heartbroken over the tragedy that took place today. My heart is with all who came out to celebrate with us and have been affected. KC, you mean the world to me. — Travis Kelce (@tkelce) February 15, 2024

This is not the first time misinformation was shared online.