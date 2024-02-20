FACT CHECK: Video Showing Boy Trapped Beneath Rubble Predates Current Israel-Hamas Conflict

A video shared on X purports to show a child trapped beneath rubble in Gaza following a recent Israeli strike amid the current Israel-Hamas conflict.

Warning: Graphic content

Verdict: False

The video was originally shared on YouTube in 2016 and shows the aftermath of a bombing that occurred in Hreitan, a town in Syria, according to Misbar.

Brazil’s President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva recently angered Israeli government officials by comparing the country’s actions in its conflict with Hamas to the Holocaust, according to The New York Times. Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz responded to Lula da Silva’s comments, calling them “shameful and egregious,” the outlet reported.

“A little Palestinian boy is horrifyingly trapped under the rubble by his face after murderous israelis [sic] strike his home in Gaza #IsraeliButchers,” the X video’s caption reads. In the video, viewed over 5,000 times, a young child can be seen struggling to move under a large piece of rubble before he is rescued.

The video is neither recent nor linked to the current Israel-Hamas conflict, however. The video was originally shared on YouTube in 2016 by the user @Hretan_City.

“Two freedoms || A touching scene of a surviving child trapped under the rubble,” a translation of the video’s description reads. According to Misbar, the video shows the aftermath of a bombing that occurred in Hreitan, a town in Syria. The bombing killed 15 people and injured 50 others and was carried out by Russian fighter jets, the outlet reported.

Likewise, Check Your Fact did not find the X video referenced in any recent credible news reports about the current Israel-Hamas conflict. Palestine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates also has not publicly commented on the claim. (RELATED: Video Does Not Show Israeli Base Hit By Hezbollah)

Israel recently struck Rafah twice, which resulted in the deaths of at least 13 people, according to Euronews. Over 28,000 Palestinians have been killed amid the conflict to date, Gaza’s Health Ministry said, the outlet reported.

Check Your Fact has contacted Palestine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.