FACT CHECK: Photo Of Princess Diana Originates From 1997, Not 2024

A photo shared on Facebook allegedly shows a recent photo of Princess Diana, claiming that she is still alive.

Verdict: False

The photo is not recent. It was taken originally in January 1997, several months prior to her death. The photo was edited to make her appear older.

Fact Check:

A Facebook image appears to show Diana giving a speech at a podium. The photo shows her with wrinkles and sagging skin, apparently due to aging.

“BREAKING NEWS LADY DIANA HAS RETURNED AND HAS CONFIRMED THAT SHE IS ALIVE THIS IS A PHOTO OF HER FROM TODAY TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 13, 2024,” the post reads.

The picture was taken prior to Diana’s death, however. She died at age in a car crash on August 31, 1997 at the age of 36, according to NPR. The picture of Diana can be seen in a 2017 article from USA Today, which indicates it was taken in January 1997.

It can also be found on AP Newsroom with the caption, “Diana, Princess of Wales, delivers a speech, Monday Jan. 13, 1997, after her arrival at the Luanda International airport in Angola. Princess Diana is visiting Angola in an effort to create awareness about land-mines and will also be visiting victims of the device.” The Facebook image was altered to give Diana more prominent wrinkles, which are not seen in the original photo.

