FACT CHECK: X Video Shows Child In Afghanistan, Not Gaza

A video shared on X purports to show a homeless child in Gaza.

Just a short answer to those who shout “You say children act? Children are not supposed to know how to act!”

Verdict: False

The video was originally shared on Instagram in October 2023 and shows an Afghan child, not a child in Gaza, according to Misbar.

Fact Check:

Over 29,000 Palestinians have been killed as a result of the Israel-Hamas War, Gaza’s Health Ministry said, according to The Associated Press. Gaza’s Health Ministry reportedly said “107 bodies were brought to hospitals in the last 24 hours,” the Hindustan Times reported.

The X video, viewed over 3,000 times, purports to show a homeless child in Gaza. In the video, the child can be seen sleeping on the street before an off-screen individual offers help. The video’s caption includes the hashtag, “Pallywood,” which suggests the content may be staged.

The claim is false, however. The video was originally shared on Instagram in October 2023 by the social media user @ashiyaana.angels. According to the video’s caption, the child is named Sobhan and he “polishes shoes daily for a living.” The caption also indicates Sobhan is available to sponsor.

A GoFundMe page linked via the Instagram profile reveals Ashiyaana Angels provides support to the Muslim community.

“The Muslim community, like any other, is not immune to the difficulties that life can present. Many individuals and families are enduring financial constraints, health issues, displacement, and discrimination, leaving them in desperate need of support and resources. With your generous contributions, we aim to provide them with much-needed relief, hope, and a chance at a better future,” a description via the GoFundMe page reads in part.

“Your donations will be utilized to address a variety of pressing needs. This may include providing food and clean water to those living in impoverished areas, offering medical assistance and supplies to those lacking access to proper healthcare, supporting education initiatives to empower young Muslims, and aiding refugee families in their journey towards a safe and secure life,” it continues.

According to Misbar, Ashiyaana Angels serves “homeless and impoverished children on the streets of Afghanistan.” (RELATED: Does This Video Show Destruction Of The UNRWA Building In Gaza?)

Likewise, Check Your Fact did not find the X video included in any recent credible news reports about the current Israel-Hamas War. Palestine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates also has not publicly commented on the claim.

Furthermore, the term “Pallywood” blends the words, “Palestine” and “Hollywood” and suggests that media emerging as a result of the Israel-Hamas War has been manipulated for propaganda purposes, according to France24.

Check Your Fact has contacted Palestine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.