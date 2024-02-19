FACT CHECK: Does This Video Show Destruction Of The UNRWA Building In Gaza?

A post shared on social media purportedly shows the destruction of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in Gaza (UNRWA) by Israel.

Remember the UNRWA headquarters in Gaza that was feeding electricity to the Hamas headquarters underneath?

Verdict: False

The claim is inaccurate. The footage is of a different building.

Fact Check:

The Egyptian government is currently building a new wall along their border with Southern Gaza, CNN reported. This construction comes after fear that Israel will launch an offensive in the southern region of Gaza.

A post shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, allegedly shows a video of the UNRWA being destroyed in a military bombing from the Israel Defense Force. The post shares a vireo of a large building before it explodes.

The caption reads, “Remember the UNRWA headquarters in Gaza that was feeding electricity to the Hamas headquarters underneath? Well, both are gone!”

The caption is inaccurate and misidentifies the building in the video. The building in the video has been located several miles away from the UNRWA. The video dates back to Nov. 2023.

The UNRWA is still standing but did take heavy damage during the conflict in Gaza. A video posted on Forbes Breaking News YouTube channel on Feb. 14, 2024 shows the UNRWA is still standing but has sustained damage during the conflict in Gaza. (Image Allegedly Showing Chris Evans Signing An Israeli Bomb Intended for Gaza Is Miscaptioned)

