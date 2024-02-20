FACT CHECK: Video Showing Trump Walking Out To Kanye West Music Is Edited

A video shared on X claims to show former President Donald Trump walking out to Kanye West music during Sneaker Con.

Donald Trump walking out to CARNIVAL at Philly pic.twitter.com/HThPZus0sM — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) February 18, 2024

Verdict: False

The video has been edited. The actual song was “God Bless The U.S.A.” by Lee Greenwood.

Fact Check:

Trump appeared at Sneaker Con in Philadelphia, where he advertised $399 sneakers called “Never Surrender High-Tops,” according to The Associated Press.

Social media users are claiming that he walked to Sneaker Con to Kanye West music. West, a controversial figure known for anti-semitic remarks, recently released a new album.

However, the video has been edited. Through a reverse image search, Check Your Fact found that Trump’s walkout song wasn’t anything by Kanye West, but “God Bless the U.S.A” by Lee Greenwood. The video was live streamed by RSBN, a right-wing outlet, where the footage for the original X was likely taken.

The Philadelphia Inquirer also reported, “Trump, the current front-runner for the GOP presidential nomination, walked onto the stage to the song ;God Bless the U.S.A.’ He held up one of his sneakers and expressed appreciation for the turnout.”

Check Your Fact has previously debunked claims involving Trump. For example, Check Your Fact recently debunked a claim that Trump said the real tragedy of the Kansas City Super Bowl shooting was him losing the 2020 election. (RELATED: Did Trump Claim He Is Waging A War On American Democracy?)