FACT CHECK: Did Trump Claim He Is Waging A War On American Democracy?

A post shared on social media purportedly shows a recent video of former President Donald Trump saying at a rally that he is waging a war on American Democracy.

Verdict: False

The caption is inaccurate. The claim is taken out of context.

Fact Check:

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has campaigned in all 99 counties in Iowa, The Associated Press reported. Trump also visited the state over the weekend and remains the strong front runner in the Republican Primary.

The Twitter post purports Trump declared a war on democracy. The post shares a short clip of Trump at a rally allegedly saying he is fighting democracy in the country.

The caption reads, “Trump: We’ve been waging an all-out war on American democracy.”

The claim is inaccurate. Trump did say these words, however, did not say it in reference to himself. Rather he was speaking about his opponents.

The full context of the speech was posted by C-SPAN. The transcript of the speech clearly shows that he was saying that other politicians were waging a war on democracy. He claimed that President Biden rigged and stole the 2020 election.

Trump said, “they scream, his people say take it back from that day our opponents and we had a lot of opponents, but we’ve been waging an all-out war in American democracy. You look at what they’ve been doing and uh becoming more and more extreme and repressive. They have just waged an all-out war with each passing day.” It does appear that Trump misspoke and then corrected himself. (RELATED: Video Of Pakistani Air Force Is Old)

