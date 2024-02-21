FACT CHECK: No, KFC Ad Does Not Mock Displaced Palestinians In Rafah

A viral image shared on X claims to show an advertisement from fast food restaurant Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) that purportedly mocks displaced Palestinians in Rafah.

DISGUSTING AD MOCKING GAZA BY .@kfc KFC is literally mocking displaced Palestinians in Rafah whilst they are suffering FAMINE! ‘Sorry, no tents here, just finger-lickin good chicken..!’ pic.twitter.com/nHIl1DMLHw — Khalissee (@Kahlissee) February 18, 2024

Verdict: False

The advertisement references a missing tent that was allegedly stolen from a company called APUA in Antigua, according to El-Shai.com. The company made a social media post about the missing tent that is similar to KFC’s slogan, which resulted in a misunderstanding, the outlet indicated. A spokesperson for KFC denied the claim’s validity in an email to Check Your Fact.

Fact Check:

The U.S. has called for a temporary ceasefire over Israel’s planned offensive in Rafah amid the country’s ongoing war with Hamas, according to The Guardian. Israel said it would invade Rafah “if the remaining hostages are not released Hamas” by Ramadan, which starts Mar. 10, NBC News reported.

The X image, viewed over one million times, claims to show an advertisement from KFC that purportedly mocks displaced Palestinians in Rafah. “Sorry, no tents here, just finger-lickin’ good chicken, just the way you like it to spice up your weekend. #NoTentsJustChicken #KFCAntigua,” the text of the advertisement reads. The ad includes the KFC logo along with an image of a tent behind the red “no” or “prohibited” symbol.

The ad is not mocking displaced Palestinians in Rafah, however. According to the website, El-Shai.com, the advertisement references a missing tent that was allegedly stolen from a company called APUA in Antigua. The company made a social media post about the missing tent that is similar to KFC’s slogan, which resulted in a misunderstanding, the outlet indicated.

Likewise, Check Your Fact found no credible news reports suggesting the KFC ad mocks displaced Palestinians in Rafah. In fact, the opposite is true. Misbar also debunked the claim in a Feb. 20 article. (RELATED: No, This Pro-Palestine Sign Does Not Defend Hamas Attack)

Additionally, KFC has neither issued a press release nor a statement shared on its verified social media accounts responding to the claim.

Israel struck Rafah on Feb. 12, which has resulted in Palestinians living in tent camps and shelters run by the United Nations, according to The Associated Press.

A spokesperson for KFC denied the claim’s validity in an email to Check Your Fact.

“This post was shared by the KFC Antigua social channels with the intention of joining the trending conversation in Antigua related to a tent that was reported missing by the Antigua Public Utilities Authority. This post is in no way related to the conflict in the Middle East and was removed when we realized it was being misinterpreted. We apologize for any confusion that was caused,” the spokesperson said.