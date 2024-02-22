FACT CHECK: Contrary To Claim Made In Facebook Post, The Maldives Did Not Officially Declare Bankruptcy

A post shared on Facebook purports the Maldives “officially declared bankruptcy” and is “seeking a bailout package” from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Verdict: False

While a preliminary report released by the IMF on Feb. 6 indicates the Maldives “remains at high risk of external and overall debt distress,” there is no mention of the country officially declaring bankruptcy or seeking a bailout package.

Fact Check:

The Maldives has suspended three officials who worked for the Ministry of Youth Empowerment, Information and Arts “after they made derogatory remarks about Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi” via social media, according to Al Jazeera. The officials labeled Modi as a “clown,” “terrorist,” and “puppet of Israel,” the outlet reported.

“Maldives officially declared bankruptcy and is seeking a bailout package from the IMF!!” the Facebook post purports. The post does not provide a source to support its claim.

The claim is false. While a preliminary report released by the IMF on Feb. 6 indicates the Maldives “remains at high risk of external and overall debt distress,” there is no mention of the country officially declaring bankruptcy or seeking a bailout package. The report, does, however, offer suggestions on how the country can take steps to improve its financial situation. Among the suggestions included in the report are “reforming state-owned enterprises” and “discontinuing the use of the Maldives Monetary Authority (MMA) advances.”

Likewise, Check Your Fact found no credible news reports indicating the Maldives officially declared bankruptcy. In fact, the opposite is true. Lead Stories also debunked the claim in a Feb. 20 article. Additionally, the claim is neither repeated on the website belonging to the Maldives’ Ministry of Finance nor on its verified social media accounts.

Furthermore, Maldivian President Dr. Mohamed Muizzu has not publicly commented on the claim.

Check Your Fact has contacted the IMF and the Maldives’ Ministry of Finance for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.