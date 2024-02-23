FACT CHECK: Viral X Video Predates Current Farmers’ Protest In India

A viral video shared on X claims to show a police officer purportedly being run over by a tractor during a recent farmers’ protest in India.

Warning: Graphic content

Verdict: False

The original video was shared on X in August 2023 and shows a farmer being run over by a tractor, not a police officer.

Fact Check:

Amid protests in India, the farmers’ unions have “rejected five-year contracts for minimum support prices (MSPs) proposed by the Indian government,” according to Reuters. Protests have been staged over demands for higher prices for “nearly two dozen crops,” the outlet reported.

“Khalistani terrorists Tractor attacked Haryana Police, then after finding out, kept dragging the body for 50 meters,” the X video’s caption reads in part. In the video, viewed over 200,000 times, a man appears to be dragged underneath a tractor amid the shouts of nearby protestors.

The video does not show a police officer being run over by a tractor, however. The original video, which was shared on X in August 2023, shows a farmer being run over by the tractor, not a police officer.

“A clash between farmers and the Punjab Police occurred in Sangrur’s village Longowal as they were heading towards Chandigarh to participate in a protest. During the clash, one farmer lost his leg as he came under a tractor trolley tyre & he lost his life during treatment. While one policeman got severely injured,” the video’s caption reads. The video was shared on the platform by Gagandeep Singh, a journalist from Punjab.

Likewise, another iteration of the video, also shared on X, indicates a protestor died after being run over by a tractor. The video was shared by the Sangrur Police, who cited both witnesses and videos of the incident as helping to clarify that the individual was killed by the tractor. According to the police, a police inspector was also injured as a result of the incident. (RELATED: Contrary To Claim Made In Facebook Post, The Maldives Did Not Officially Declare Bankruptcy)

It should be noted that both videos contain graphic content that viewers may find distressing.

Additionally, Check Your Fact did not find the video referenced in any credible news reports about the recent farmers’ protests in India. In fact, the opposite is true. Logically Facts debunked the claim that the video was linked to the recent farmers’ protests in India via a Feb. 21 article.

Furthermore, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not publicly commented on the video.

Check Your Fact has contacted the Sangrur Police for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.