FACT CHECK: No, This Video Does Not Show Dwayne Johnson Getting Booed For Supporting Biden

A video shared on Instagram allegedly shows Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson getting booed for expressing support for President Joe Biden.

Verdict: False

The video is miscaptioned. The original video was taken at the WrestleMania XL kickoff, and there is no mention of Biden.

Fact Check:

The Instagram video purports the entertainer was booed for supporting Biden. The video shows Johnson standing on a stage, microphone in hand, as loud boos can be heard. He is silent and seems to observe the crowd, smirking at one point.

“The Rock gets ANGRY – GETS MASSIVE BOOS from fans in Las Vegas,” the video’s text reads, in part. “Rock is a Joe biden lover.”

The video is miscaptioned, however. There are no credible news reports to corroborate the claim. (RELATED: No, Jason Momoa Did Not Expose A Maui Donation Scam By Oprah Winfrey And Dwayne Johnson)

The video was actually taken at the WrestleMania XL kickoff on Feb. 8, 2024, which can be found on YouTube. Around the 50:47 timestamp, Johnson says, “Do you think that Roman Reigns is going to beat the Rock at Wrestlemania?” he says. After a pause, he continues, “Or, do you think that the Rock is gonna beat the tribal chief at Wrestlemania?” This question is met with boos. A search of the video’s YouTube transcript shows that there was no mention of Biden.

Another iteration of the video was shared on X, claiming that Johnson was being booed due to allegedly failing to donate to those affected by Maui wildfires last year. Johnson responded in an X post, providing context for the video. “This moment you’re referring to is from our @WWE press conference this past Thursday where I turned “heel” – wrestling parlance for bad guy,” it reads, in part. “I’m playing it up with our crowd as they boo. It’s what we do in our WWE universe, and we all love every second of it.”