FACT CHECK: Image Purporting To Show Multiple Israeli Flags In UK Parliament Is Edited

An image shared on X purports to show multiple Israeli flags during a recent session of Parliament in the U.K.

Verdict: False

The image has been digitally edited. The original image, which stems from the photo-sharing website Alamy, shows a 2022 session of Parliament in the House of Commons and does not feature the Israeli flags.

One person was killed and 11 people were injured as a result of a recent shooting allegedly perpetrated by “three Palestinian gunmen at a checkpoint” between Jerusalem and Ma’ale Adumim, according to the Times of Israel. Police indicated that automatic weapons were used in the shooting, the outlet reported.

The X image, shared on the platform on Feb. 22 and viewed over one million times, purports to show multiple Israeli flags during a recent session of Parliament in the U.K. “U.K. Parliament last night,” the image’s caption reads.

The image is digitally edited, however. The original image, which stems from the photo-sharing website Alamy, shows a 2022 session of Parliament in the House of Commons and does not feature the Israeli flags.

“UK Parliament/Andy Bailey Handout photo issued by UK Parliament of the Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during Prime Minister’s Questions in the House of Commons, London. Picture date: Wednesday November 2, 2022,” the image’s caption reads.

Likewise, the image was also featured in a November 2022 article from The Guardian highlighting alleged bullying of Parliamentary staff. Additionally, Check Your Fact did not find any credible news reports supporting the claim. In fact, the opposite is true. Snopes also indicated the viral X image was digitally edited in a Feb. 22 article.

The viral X image purporting to show Israeli flags in U.K. Parliament appears to be circulating following the House of Commons’ recent vote on supporting a ceasefire in Gaza amid the current Israel-Hamas War, according to Al Jazeera. After Speaker Lindsay Hoyle allowed a vote that allegedly helped the Labour Party, members of the Scottish National Party and the Conservative Party “walked out” of Parliament in protest, the outlet reported. (RELATED: Does This Video Show Humanitarian Aid Delivered To Gaza?)

