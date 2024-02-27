FACT CHECK: No, Gordon Ramsay Did Not Kick Megan Rapinoe Out Of Restaurant

A post shared on Facebook claims celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay kicked U.S. women’s national team soccer player Megan Rapinoe out of his restaurant.

Verdict: False

There is no evidence this happened. The claim was originally posted by a satirical website.

Fact Check:

Rapinoe faced criticism after her final game of her career in November 2023 when she suggested God isn’t real after she suffered an injury to her Achilles heel six minutes into the match, according to Newsweek. She has been known for using her platform to advocate for causes such as Black Lives Matter, LGBTQ+ rights and women’s rights, NBC News reported.

A Facebook post claims Ramsay has thrown Rapinoe out of his restaurant. The post shows a photo of Ramsay looking angry in chef attire next to a picture of Rapinoe in a soccer jersey.

“Gordon Ramsay Throws Megan Rapinoe Out Of His Restaurant,” text on the image reads. “‘Don’t Come Back Here.'”

The claim is baseless, however. There are no credible news reports about such an incident. (RELATED: No, Megan Rapinoe Has Not Been Released From The U.S. Olympic Team After World Cup ‘Blunder’)

In the comments, the poster links to an article by a site called SpaceXMania, where it is labeled as “satire.” The site has a “Disclaimer” page that reads, “Please note that the article under the category ‘SATIRE’ are satirical in nature and are not meant to be taken seriously. These articles are meant to be humorous and are often entirely made up. We make no claim that the information presented in these articles is true or accurate.”



Check Your Fact has reached out to a Rapinoe spokesperson for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.