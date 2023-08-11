FACT CHECK: No, Megan Rapinoe Has Not Been Released From The U.S. Olympic Team After World Cup ‘Blunder’

A post shared on Facebook claims U.S. women’s national team soccer player Megan Rapinoe has been released from the U.S. Olympic team after a FIFA World Cup “blunder.”

Verdict: False

This claim is inaccurate. It originates from a satirical website.

Fact Check:

The U.S. Women’s National Team (USWNT) made an early exit from the Women’s World Cup championship on Sunday after losing to Sweden, according to The Hill. Former President Donald Trump took to Truth Social to celebrate the loss, stating “WOKE EQUALS FAILURE.”

The Facebook post claims Rapinoe was released from the U.S. Olympic team after a World Cup “blunder.” The post shares a very low-resolution photo of Rapinoe.

The post reads, “US Olympic Team Releases Megan Rapinoe After World Cup Blunder. ha ha ha. Let her disrespect some other country.”

The claim is inaccurate, however. It stems from an article by the Dunning-Kruger Times titled “US Olympic Team Releases Megan Rapinoe After World Cup Blunder.” The site’s “About Us” page reads, “Dunning-Kruger-Times.com is a subsidiary of the ‘America’s Last Line of Defense’ network of parody, satire, and tomfoolery.” Check Your Fact has previously debunked multiple other claims stemming from this website.

Last month, Rapinoe announced that she will be retiring at the end of the 2023 National Women’s Soccer League season, according to CNN. However, there are no credible news reports about Rapinoe being released from the U.S. Olympic team. (RELATED: Was Megan Rapinoe Kicked Off The U.S. Women’s Soccer Team For Assaulting Another Player?)



Check Your Fact has reached out to the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee, FIFA and Rapinoe for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received from any of these sources.