FACT CHECK: Post Claims to Show Anti-Netanyahu Protests

A video shared on X claims to show Israelis protesting against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

🚨🇮🇱 MASSIVE PROTEST in Tel Aviv against Netanyahu. pic.twitter.com/zNteTSyfpx — Jackson Hinkle 🇺🇸 (@jacksonhinklle) February 21, 2024

Verdict: Misleading

The image is likely from a Jan. 13 mass demonstration. The demonstrations called for the release of the hostages taken by Hamas.

Fact Check:

Netanyahu said Feb. 25 that a potential hostage deal would delay Israel’s operations against Rafah, according to Axios.

Social media users have been sharing an image claiming to show a mass demonstration against Netanyahu.

This claim, though, appears to be misleading. Through a reverse image search, Check Your Fact found that the image is likely from Jan. 13. The image was shared to X by Yam Peleg, an Israeli scientist and businessman.

“Tel Aviv Tonight. 100 Days / #BringThemHomeNow,” Peleg tweeted.

France 24 reported that thousands of Israelis demonstrated in Tel Aviv, calling for the release of the hostages. At the time, the hostages had been held by Hamas for nearly 100 days, the outlet reported. (RELATED: Did Biden Offer Tax Incentives For Americans Willing To House Migrants?)

The demonstration lasted for 24 hours, with organizers claiming that a peak of 120,000 people attended, according to the Times of Israel. The outlet also reported that Anat Shoshani, the granddaughter of freed hostages, questioned during the rally whether “prime minister [Netanyahu] is really doing all that he can to return people home.”

